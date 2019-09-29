{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Gene Landau, 89, of Rainsville, Ala., formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, Sept. 26; services 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Rainsville Funeral Chapel, Rainsville, (256) 638-2122, with burial in Glenwood Cemetery; visitation will be for an hour before services; condolences at www.rainsvillefuneralhome.com.

