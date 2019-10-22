{{featured_button_text}}
DECORAH -- Gaylord “Lee” Spores, 78, of Decorah, died Saturday, Oct. 19, at Aase Haugen Home in Decorah; services 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Martin Funeral Home, Waukon, (563) 568-3162, with burial in Freeport Cemetery, Freeport; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the funeral home; condolences at www.martinfunerals.com.

