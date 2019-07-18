{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

CEDAR FALLS -- Freda Lovejoy, 96, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, June 28; services 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls; visitation 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church; a luncheon will be held at the church immediately following the service; the family will hold a private burial in Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls; Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, (319) 364-1549.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Freda Lovejoy
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments