WATERLOO -- Fred J. Harris, 86, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Friendship Village of natural causes; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with entombment in Mount Olivet Mausoleum; visitation from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, and for one hour before services at the church on Saturday.

