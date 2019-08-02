{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

WATERLOO – Frank Guyton Jr., 77, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, July 31, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 232-3235; services 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at St. John Church in Kosciusko, Miss., with burial in St. Mark Cemetery in Sallis, Miss.; memorials to the family; condolences at www.parrottandwood.com.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Frank Guyton Jr.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments