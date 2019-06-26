{{featured_button_text}}
GRUNDY CENTER -- Frances "Fran" N. Lage, 83, of Grundy Center, died unexpectedly on Monday, June 24, at Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center; services 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 28, at United Methodist Church in Grundy Center; visitation for an hour before the service at the church. Following the funeral service, lunch will be served, then a procession will leave at 12:30 for burial at Maple Hill Cemetery in rural Gladbrook; Abels Funeral & Cremation Service, Engelkes Chapel, Grundy Center, (319) 824-3319, is assisting; memorials directed to the family; condolence left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

