CEDAR FALLS -- Floyd Kenneth Nielsen, 93, of Holmen, Wis., formerly of Cedar Falls and Spencer, died Friday, Nov. 29, at the Riverside Transitional Care Center in La Crosse, Wis.; memorial service will be held at Warner Funeral Home, Spencer, (712) 262-3640, in May 2020; Memorials in Floyd's name to be directed to the Gundersen Medical Foundation at gundersen.org/gratitiude. Condolences and information at www.warnerfuneralhome.com.

