{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

NASHUA -- Florence Lucille Martin, 99, of Heron Lake, Minn., formerly of Nashua, died Saturday, July 6, at Lakeview Assisted Living in Heron Lake; services 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory-Olson Chapel, (641) 435-4134, burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Nashua; visitation 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at the funeral home; condolences at hugeckfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Florence L. Martin
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments