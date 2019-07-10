You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
NASHUA -- Florence Lucille Martin, 99, of Heron Lake, Minn., formerly of Nashua, died Saturday, July 6, at Lakeview Assisted Living in Heron Lake; services 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory-Olson Chapel, (641) 435-4134, burial in Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Nashua; visitation 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at the funeral home; condolences at hugeckfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.