SUMNER -- Florence A. Lemke, 94, of Sumner, died Wednesday, June 26, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner; services 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner, with burial at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Sumner; visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday before services at the church; memorials directed to the St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund or the one of the St. John Women's groups; condolences left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

