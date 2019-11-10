You have free articles remaining.
LA PORTE CITY --- Evelyn Parks Pauley, 92, of La Porte City, died Friday, Nov. 8, at La Porte City Specialty Care. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Brandon United Methodist Church with inurnment in the Brandon Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Memorials to UnityPoint Hospice or La Porte City Specialty Care. La Porte City Funeral Home is assisting the family, (319) 342-3131; www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
