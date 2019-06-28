{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

CEDAR FALLS -- Evelyn F. Klein Gibson, 95, died Thursday, June 27, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo; services 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church, Waterloo, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery; visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, 233-3146, and for an hour before services Monday at the church; memorials may be directed to the Walnut Ridge Baptist Church Missions Fund or the Western Home Foundation; condolences at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Evelyn F. Klein Gibson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments