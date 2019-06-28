CEDAR FALLS -- Evelyn F. Klein Gibson, 95, died Thursday, June 27, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo; services 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church, Waterloo, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery; visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, 233-3146, and for an hour before services Monday at the church; memorials may be directed to the Walnut Ridge Baptist Church Missions Fund or the Western Home Foundation; condolences at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.
Tags
Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Evelyn F. Klein GibsonSend Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Health
Waterloo Location
319-272-2002
Ad Vault
Transportation
Ad Vault
Housing
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.