{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

DUMONT -- Eva Arends, 93, of Dumont, died Friday, June 7, at the Dumont Wellness Center; services 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 12, at the Dumont Reformed Church, with burial at Dumont Cemetery; visitation from noon until services at the church on Wednesday; Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home, Hampton, (641) 456-3232, is assisting the family; condolences at www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Eva Arends
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments