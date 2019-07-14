{{featured_button_text}}
EVANSDALE -- Eugene Liebert, 93, formerly of Evansdale, died March 11 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, Waterloo. A memorial service is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Faith Assembly of God Church, 5112 Lafayette Road, Elk Run Heights.

