EVANSDALE -- Ethel Lorraine Jewell, 88, of Evansdale, died Monday, Feb. 4, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, Waterloo; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, where there will be a 4 p.m. Legion of Mary Rosary and a 7 p.m vigil service; visitation also at the church for an hour before services Saturday; condolences left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

the life of: Service notice: Ethel L. Jewell
