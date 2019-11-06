{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

ALLISON -- Esther June Boomgarden Schmidt, 97, of Allison, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison; services 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison, with burial at Allison Cemetery; visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. today, Nov. 6, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home, Allison, (641) 456-3232. Condolences at www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Schmidt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments