FAIRBANK -- Elsie Russett, 97, of Fairbank, died Monday, July 29, at Mercy One Living Plus in Oelwein; services 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at United Methodist Church in Fairbank, with inurnment at West Virginia National Cemetery; military rites by Fairbank American Legion Fortsch-Duffy Post 552; visitation from 9 a.m. until services Saturday at the church; Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank, (319) 635-2207, is assisting; memorials in lieu of flowers directed to the United Methodist Church, Fairbank; condolences left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net.

