REINBECK -- Eloise J. Keller, 93, of Reinbeck, died Sunday, Sept. 29, at The Elms Assisted Living in Reinbeck; memorial services 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at Union Congregational United Church of Christ in Reinbeck, with inurnment at Reinbeck City Cemetery; visitation will be one hour before services at the church; memorials to the family to be donated at a later time to an organization dear to Eloise; condolences may be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com; Abels Funeral & Cremation Service-French-Hand Chapel, (319) 345-2622.

