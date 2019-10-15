{{featured_button_text}}
CEDAR FALLS -- Elizabeth Houston MacGibbon Nelson, 103, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Massachusetts and Vero Beach, Fla., died Sunday, Oct. 13, at NewAldaya Lifescapes; private services will be at a later date; condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

