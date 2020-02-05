Service Notice: Elizabeth "Liz" A. Lindell
HUDSON -- Elizabeth "Liz" A. Lindell, 76, of Plymouth, formerly of Hudson, died Monday, Feb. 3, at Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, Cedar Rapids. Services 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Manly. Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. before services Friday at the church. Celebration of Life with family and friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Hudson, with a private family inurnment at Hudson Cemetery. Memorials directed the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy (memorials made out to "Mercy Foundation" and mailed to 701 10th St. SE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52403. Please indicate the donation is to be made to "Oldorf Hospice House") or to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 428 W. Walnut St., Manly 50456. Bride Colonial Chapel. Manly, (641) 454- 2242, is assisting. Condolences at ColonialChapels.com.

