READLYN --- Eleanor Ann Rathe, 85, of Denver, formerly of Readlyn, died Saturday, Nov. 2, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo. Funeral services are pending at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Readlyn, (319) 279-3551 www.kaisercorson.com.

