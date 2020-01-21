Service Notice: Eldon J. Johnson
CEDAR FALLS — Eldon James Johnson, 89, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Jan. 20; no services scheduled at this time; Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 266-7525, assisted the family with the cremation; condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

