Service Notice: Elaine E. Walters

You have free articles remaining.
TRIPOLI --- Elaine Elizabeth Walters, 94, of Tripoli, formerly of Janesville, died on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Tripoli Nursing and Rehab in Tripoli. Services 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Janesville United Methodist Church, with burial at Finchford Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, 352-1187, and for an hour before services at the church on Tuesday. Memorials directed to St. Jude's Children Hospital, Cedar Valley Hospice or the Tripoli Nursing and Rehab. Online condolences left at www.kaisercorson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Service Walters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.