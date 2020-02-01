Service Notice: Elaine E. Walters
0 entries

Service Notice: Elaine E. Walters

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TRIPOLI --- Elaine Elizabeth Walters, 94, of Tripoli, formerly of Janesville, died on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Tripoli Nursing and Rehab in Tripoli. Services 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Janesville United Methodist Church, with burial at Finchford Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, 352-1187, and for an hour before services at the church on Tuesday. Memorials directed to St. Jude's Children Hospital, Cedar Valley Hospice or the Tripoli Nursing and Rehab. Online condolences left at www.kaisercorson.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Walters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News