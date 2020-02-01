Service Notice: Elaine E. Walters

TRIPOLI --- Elaine Elizabeth Walters, 94, of Tripoli, formerly of Janesville, died on Thursday, Jan. 30, at Tripoli Nursing and Rehab in Tripoli. Services 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Janesville United Methodist Church, with burial at Finchford Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, 352-1187, and for an hour before services at the church on Tuesday. Memorials directed to St. Jude's Children Hospital, Cedar Valley Hospice or the Tripoli Nursing and Rehab. Online condolences left at www.kaisercorson.com.