Service Notice: Edwin Eisele

FREDERICKSBURG -- Edwin C. Eisele, 94, of Fredericksburg, died Thursday, Feb. 6, at Linn Haven Rehab & Healthcare in New Hampton. Services 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Peace United Church of Christ in Fredericksburg, with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery. Friends may greet the family two hours prior to the service Thursday at the church.

