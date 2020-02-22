Service Notice: Edward Murray
AURORA -- Edward Murray, 84, of Aurora, died Thursday, Feb. 20. Services are 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Stanley Union Church at Stanley, with burial at a later date. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Stanley Union Church and after 10 a.m. Thursday at the church. Online condolences at www.fawcettsfuneralhome.com.

