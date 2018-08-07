Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NEW clip art death

CEDAR FALLS -- Edward J. Brown, 91, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Aug. 6, at the Western Home Communities Nation Cottage; memorial services will be at a later date; Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 266-7525, is in charge of arrangements; condolences at www.dahlfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Service Notice: Edward Brown
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments