CEDAR FALLS – Edward B. “Easy Ed” Adams, 93, of Cedar Falls, died Oct. 2 at the Cedar Valley Hospice, Waterloo; family will receive friends and serve a light lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, in the Community Room at the Ledges No. 1, 4125 Autumn Ridge Road, Cedar Falls; military honors will be conducted at noon in the courtyard by the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49 and the Iowa Army National Guard; private inurnment in Graceland Cemetery in Webster City; memorials to Cedar Valley Hospice or Tonja “Toni” Adams; Richardson Funeral Service, 266-3225.
To plant a tree in memory of Service Adams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
