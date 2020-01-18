Service Notice: Duane H. Meyerhoff
WATERLOO — Duane H. Meyerhoff, 80, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, at Denver Sunset Nursing Home in Denver. Memorial services 10:30 a.m. Jan. 27, at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waterloo; private family inurnment at Garden of Memories Cemetery at a later date. Visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 26 at Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138. Memorials directed to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Cedar Valley Hospice, or the family. Condolences left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

