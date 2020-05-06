SERVICE NOTICE: Dorothy L. Nuss

SUMNER—Dorothy Louise Nuss, 98, of Sumner, died Monday, May 4, at the Hillcrest Home Sumner. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, May 8, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner.; entrance begins at 10 a.m.; burial in the church cemetery. Private family viewing will be held at Becker-Milnes Funeral Home in Sumner. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.