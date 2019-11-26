{{featured_button_text}}
EVANSDALE -- Dorothy Ann Henson, 81, of Evansdale, died Saturday, Nov. 23, at Cedar Valley Hospice in Waterloo; Celebration of Life at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo; visitation for an hour before services Wednesday at the funeral home; memorials directed to the family.

