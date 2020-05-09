SERVICE NOTICE: Doris Fouts

Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

Stay logged in to skip the surveys

WATERLOO – Doris Fouts, 86, passed away at home May 1. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories is assisting the family. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, An Overton Family Service, Waterloo, Iowa 319-232-3235, www.overtonservice.com.