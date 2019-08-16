{{featured_button_text}}
RAYMOND -- Donna M. Fettkether, 80, of Raymond, formerly of Dunkerton, died Wednesday, Aug. 14, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with burial in the church cemetery, both in Raymond; visitation from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, with a 6 p.m. vigil; visitation also for an hour before services at the church.

