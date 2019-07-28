{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Donna Jean Paul, 76, of Hudsonville, Mich., formerly of Waterloo and Readlyn, died Tuesday, July 23; Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, at Bauer Community Fellowship, Hudsonville; visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Bauer Community Fellowship; memorials to Bauer Community Fellowship, 4852 Bauer Rd, Hudsonville, MI 49426, or Faith Hospice; condolences may be left at www.murdochfuneralhome.com.

