Service Notice: Donald Pett

FREDERICKSBURG -- Donald Pett, 83, of Fredericksburg, died Monday, Jan. 27, at Mercy One Medical Center-New Hampton. Services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at United Methodist Church, with burial at Rose Hill Cemetery, both in Fredericksburg. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in Fredericksburg, (563) 237-6212, and also for an hour before the service on Tuesday at the church.