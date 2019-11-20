{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

WATERLOO -- Donald M. Lowe, 95, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Lakeview Landing. Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at First Presbyterian Church, Waterloo. Inurnment will precede the service in Elmwood Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 138, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 1623 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Lowe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments