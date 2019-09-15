{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO --- Donald J. Hurst, 90, of Waterloo, died at NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls, on Friday, Sept. 13. Services pending at Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138.

