WATERLOO -- Donald E. Bessman, 85, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center; services 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at First Congregational United Church of Christ, with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo, with military honors by Becker-Chapman American Legion Post 138, Waterloo VFW Post 1623, and Iowa Army National Guard Funeral Honor Guard; visitation from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138; visitation also for one hour before services at the church. Memorials directed to the family; condolences left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

