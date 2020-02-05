Service Notice: Donald D. “Don” McEnany

You have free articles remaining.
WAVERLY -- Donald Dean “Don” McEnany, 89, of Waverly, died at home Tuesday, Feb. 4. Services 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Mary Catholic Church, with burial at Harlington Cemetery, both in Waverly, with military honors conducted by the Waverly Area Veteran Honor Guard. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, 352-1187, where there will be a 7 p.m. Scripture service. Visitation also for an hour prior to services on Saturday at the church. Memorials directed to the Cedar Valley Hospice or to the family. Online condolences left at www.kaisercorson.com.
