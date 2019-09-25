{{featured_button_text}}
CRESCO -- Don Gooder, 86, of Cresco, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Evans Memorial Home in Cresco; services 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Notre Dame Catholic Church, with burial in Calvary Cemetery, both in Cresco; visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the church and will continue from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday before services; Hindt-Hudek Funeral Home, Cresco, (563) 547-3501.

