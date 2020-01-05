CEDAR FALLS -- Dolores R. (Dody) Johnson, 93, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, in Omaha, Neb.; Celebration of Life at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at St. Timothy's Lutheran Church, Omaha. Visitation from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Danish American Archive and Library, Blair, Neb.; memorials in lieu of flowers are requested to the Danish American Archive, 1738 Washington St., Blair, NE 68008, or Lutheran World Relief, PO Box 17061, Baltimore, MD, 21297-1061.
