WATERLOO -- Dianne G. Shoultz, 78, of Waterloo, died Thursday, June 27, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home; Celebration of Life gathering from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14, at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course Clubhouse with a 2 p.m. time of sharing; Locke Funeral Home, 233-6138, is assisting the family; memorials in lieu of flowers directed to Iowa Public Radio, Grout Museum, Friends of the Grout Historic Houses, Hawkeye Community College, or the American Cancer Society.
