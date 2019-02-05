OELWEIN -- Dianna L. Brandenburg, 68, of Oelwein, died at home Sunday, Feb. 3; memorial services 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein, (319) 283-4922, with inurnment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein, at a later date; gathering of family and friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home; memorials directed to the family; condolences at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
