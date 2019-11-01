{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

WASHBURN -- Diane K. Dahlhauser, 76, of Washburn, died Thursday, Oct. 31, at NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls; services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with inurnment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Gilbertville; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, 234-6274, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary; visitation also at the church for an hour before services on Tuesday. Condolences left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

