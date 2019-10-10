{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO -- Diana L. MacLennan, 86, of Waterloo, died at Cedar Valley Hospice Sunday, Oct. 6; visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Parrott & Wood Funeral Home in Waterloo, 232-3235; inurnment will be at a later date.

