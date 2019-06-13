{{featured_button_text}}
WASHBURN -- Dennis B. Wilson, 64, of Washburn, died Sunday, June 9, at Woodward Resource Center; graveside services 2 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the West View Cemetery in La Porte City; La Porte City Funeral Home, 342-3131, in charge of arrangements.

the life of: Service Notice: Dennis Wilson
