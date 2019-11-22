{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

WATERLOO -- Dennis J. Goetz, 74, of Waterloo, formerly of Davenport, died Friday, Nov. 15, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, where at 4 p.m. sharp full military rites will be conducted by the United States Army Honor Guard, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale AMVETS Post 31. As Dennis requested, there will be no additional services. Condolences left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Goetz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments