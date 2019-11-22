You have free articles remaining.
WATERLOO -- Dennis J. Goetz, 74, of Waterloo, formerly of Davenport, died Friday, Nov. 15, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital; visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, 233-3393, where at 4 p.m. sharp full military rites will be conducted by the United States Army Honor Guard, Waterloo AMVETS Post 19 and Evansdale AMVETS Post 31. As Dennis requested, there will be no additional services. Condolences left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.