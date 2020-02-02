Service Notice: Delores Lienemann
BASSETT -- Delores Lienemann, 73, of Bassett, died Thursday, Jan. 30, at New Hampton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory-Olson Chapel, Nashua, (641) 435-4134, with a 6:30 Scripture service and memory sharing. Private family interment at a later date at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in Charles City.

