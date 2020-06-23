SERVICE NOTICE: Dee A. Arends-McCormick
SERVICE NOTICE: Dee A. Arends-McCormick

WELLSBURG -- Dee Ann Arends-McCormick, formerly of Wellsburg, died suddenly at her home in New Smyrna Beach, Fla. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, June 25, reserved for family and friends. Her ashes will be scattered at sea in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Halifax Health Hospice Care or to the Joe Biden election campaign.

