SERVICE NOTICE: Dee A. Arends-McCormick

Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

WELLSBURG -- Dee Ann Arends-McCormick, formerly of Wellsburg, died suddenly at her home in New Smyrna Beach, Fla. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, June 25, reserved for family and friends. Her ashes will be scattered at sea in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Halifax Health Hospice Care or to the Joe Biden election campaign.