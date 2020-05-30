SERVICE NOTICE: Debra S. Dinnebier

WATERLOO - Debra Sue Dinnebier, 72, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, May 20, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home from Stage 4 Sezary Syndrome T-cell lymphoma. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, at St. Edward Catholic Church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.