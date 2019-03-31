{{featured_button_text}}
REINBECK --- Debra Ann Miller, 65, of Reinbeck, died Thursday, March 28, at Parker Place Retirement Community, Parkersburg, under the care of Compassus Hospice due to Alzheimersementia. Services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, at Union Congregational United Church of Christ, Reinbeck; burial in Reinbeck City Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, at French-Hand Chapel, Reinbeck, and at the church from 9:30 a.m. until services on Wednesday. Memorials to the family. Online condolences at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Debra Ann Miller
