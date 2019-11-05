{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

IOWA FALLS -- Deanna Smith, 82, of Iowa Falls, died at home on Saturday, Nov. 2; services 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the First United Methodist Church, Iowa Falls, with burial in Hazel Green Cemetery; visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Surls Funeral Home in Iowa Falls, (641) 648-9554; condolences at www.surls.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Service Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments